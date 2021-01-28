[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Virginia State Parks is seeking qualified candidates to fill Youth Conservation Corps (YCC) summer residential service opportunities across the state.
Two three-week programs will be offered this summer.
YCC crews will assist Virginia State Parks staff with a range of operational projects including, but not limited to, trail maintenance, habitat improvement, and campground construction and restoration. Room and board is provided to all YCC crew serving at Virginia State Parks.
Applications for both crew leaders and crew members are being accepted through March 15 for the two sessions, one running June 20 to July 10, the other from July 18 to Aug. 7.
Ideal applicants for crew member positions are young adults, ages 14-17, have a demonstrated interest in environmental protection and the physical ability to work outdoors in all weather conditions. Crew members who successfully complete a three-week service program will receive 120 service-learning hours and a $500 stipend.
For information, see the Website at https://www.dcr.virginia.gov/state-parks/youth-conservation-corps.
