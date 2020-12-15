From covert intelligence operations and governmental logistics work to authoring and editing publications and serving myriad organizations, McLean resident Armand Weiss accomplished much in his nearly 90-year-long life.
Weiss, 89, who died Nov. 27 at his home after several health setbacks, was a “truly amazing, unique individual and he will be sorely missed,” said Supervisor John Foust (D-Dranesville) during the Board of Supervisors’ Dec. 1 meeting.
“He was very active in the community and was a great citizen and a good friend to us all,” said Robert Jackson, president of the McLean Citizens Association, for which Weiss at one time served as second vice president.
Weiss was born April 2, 1931, in Richmond and was raised there. He attended the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania, earning a bachelor’s degree in economics in 1953 and a master’s in business administration in 1954, and received a doctor of business administration in 1971 from George Washington University.
After attending college on a Navy ROTC scholarship, Weiss served in the U.S. Navy’s Supply Corps and finished his service as assistant to the Navy’s auditor general.
Weiss later served as project director at the Center for Naval Analyses and the Logistics Management Institute.
After OPEC (the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries) imposed an oil embargo in 1973, Weiss became systems-integration director and coordinator of Project Independence at the newly formed Federal Energy Administration, which now is the U.S. Department of Energy. He also co-founded and was the first coordinator of the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve.
Weiss also worked with the National Commission on Supplies and Shortages, Operations Research Society of America, System Planning Corp., Defense Economic Analysis Council, Associations International Inc. and Operations Research Society of America.
The FBI in 1980 recruited Weiss to work undercover as a double agent against the Soviet Union, which resulted in the expulsion of a Soviet diplomat from the United States. Author Ronald Kessler detailed those efforts in “Spy vs. Spy: Stalking Soviet Spies in America.”
Weiss was a founding or charter member of the Holocaust Memorial Museum, Battle of Normandy Museum and National World War II Museum. He also belonged to the Navy League, American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars.
He served as administrator for the Daniel Heumann Fund for Spinal Cord Injury Research and treasurer of Quest for the Cure, a national coalition of groups in the paralysis field. Weiss also served as president of many organizations, including the Washington Academy of Sciences, Washington Operations Research Council and National Council of Associations in the Policy Sciences.
He was among four people who in 1967 founded the Wharton School Club of Washington, D.C. Weiss served as the club’s executive director for 14 years, founded its annual award dinner and received its Lifetime Service Award. The club’s Distinguished Club Service Award bears his name.
An Eagle Scout himself, Weiss long supported the Boy Scouts of America and was a Scoutmaster for troops in the U.S. and Japan.
While a lifelong Democrat and active party member, Weiss played a significant role in the writing of President Ford’s first State of the Union address, served on the committee for President Reagan’s second inauguration. He also was part of the transition team that prepared President Clinton for the White House, his family said.
Weiss for 10 years was Dranesville District representative on the Fairfax County Water Authority’s board of directors, serving as its treasurer and chairman of its Finance and Audit Committee. Weiss also served as a member of the McLean Planning Committee and on Supervisor Foust’s Budget Task Force.
A McLean/Falls Church area resident since 1965, Weiss enjoyed traveling and visited more than 80 countries, many while doing governmental work.
Weiss won eight medals for swimming in various Senior Olympics. He was a fan of classical music, sports, cats, dogs, reading, James Bond movies and others involving espionage, and World War II documentaries.
He also liked “virtually any cuisine, from the most exotic to McDonald’s Sausage Egg McMuffins and mocha frappes,” family members said.
Weiss was buried with military honors Dec. 4 at King David Cemetery in Falls Church.
His wife of nearly 60 years, Judy Weiss, died in 2016, and his sisters Carolyn and Florence died this year at ages 92 and 102, respectively. Armand Weiss is survived by his daughter Jo Ann Weiss, son Rhett Weiss and grandchildren Aaron, Alex, Andrew, Alison and Heidi Weiss.
