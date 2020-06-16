Vienna Arts Society embarks on outreach initiative with kindness theme

Fresh off last year’s popular “Take a Seat Vienna” fund-raising project, which involved the creation and auctioning of colorfully painted benches, the Vienna Arts Society this month has begun an “Art of Kindness” outreach initiative designed to highlight benevolent acts in the community.
“We’re inviting citizens of all ages to document acts of heroism and volunteerism that they witness around Vienna, especially during this time of peril,” said Doré Skidmore, the group’s communications chairman. “It’s a good year to focus on trying to see the good in people. You’ve just got to bring it out.”
Vienna Arts Society will collect participants’ letters and artwork in boxes at sponsoring businesses and eventually display them. If the group cannot hold a physical exhibition because of the ongoing pandemic, it will produce a digital display, Skidmore said.
“We were going to have a two-day exhibition of the poems and letters at the Vienna Community Center, but now we’ve had to cancel it,” she said. “They’re not going to have a crowded event this fall. We may be able to do smaller things at the Vienna Art Center, Vienna Community Center and other locations.”
The arts organization also is working with the town of Vienna to hold a different art-related event each month this summer focused on kindness.
• June’s event, “Chalk the Walk,” will encourage people to celebrate kind acts by creating artwork on sidewalks or driveways.
• July’s initiative will be “Signs Around Vienna,” in which the arts group will offer free blank yard signs for people to pick up at the Vienna Community Center and then paint to thank those who have helped society.
• August’s event will be “Rocks in the Garden.” Vienna Arts Society, in conjunction with local Girl Scouts, will provide small rocks that the public can decorate with kindness-related themes, such as love and peace. The organization recommends that the rock artists use acrylic paint for their creations, then cover the finished rocks with a coat of varnish.
“These are larger-than-a-goose-egg river rocks,” said Skidmore, who added that the hand-painted rocks will be placed at the native-plant garden in front of the Vienna Community Center. “They’re free for the taking or to place somewhere else,” she said.
Vienna Arts Society member Ava Neff recently has been undertaking a kindness-related project of her own. Neff, who usually works in fabrics, has made more than 700 washable face masks for Let’s Breathe, a non-profit organization that gives masks to those in need.
Neff said it was “very simple” to create the masks, which involves sewing together two pieces of 6-by-9-inch fabric and adding an elastic band that will anchor the mask over the user’s ears.
“It’s nothing hard. It’s just repetitious,” said Neff, who estimates it takes about two hours to meet her daily personal quota of 10 masks.
Vienna Arts Society has been unable to conduct its usual work with soldiers at Fort Belvoir, who create puzzle pieces that are arranged into a “Healing Wall.” The arts group’s leaders hope in August to display the troops’ works in the Vienna Art Center’s hallway, Skidmore said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.