Vienna author aims to bridge divide in trying political times

America has been steeped in partisan rancor since Donald Trump was elected president in 2016 and, with this year’s election approaching, Vienna-area author Matthew Henry is trying to inject some calmness and reason into the mix.
Henry’s first book, “Working Together: Why We Need Bipartisanship in American Politics,” looks at U.S. society’s political divides and suggests how Americans can work toward common ground and mutually beneficial solutions.
“You don’t need to be in politics to make a change in the country,” said Henry, 29, a senior at Georgetown University. “We need not only to listen to each other more, but to act.”
The 247-page book, published by New Degree Press, tackles everything from ongoing political dysfunction and the Electoral College to other countries’ political systems and emerging markets.
Henry started out by interviewing acquaintances and noticed they had commonalities, despite disparate backgrounds and political beliefs.
“They wanted economic equality. They wanted people to have a way to help their families, be able to make a stable income and have that competitive ambition to strive and be successful,” he said. “There wasn’t really much of a divide. The biggest problem was group-think and confirmation biases, specifically with social media.”
The author spoke with Matthew Redmond, an African-American conservative who voted for Trump in 2016 because he considered him a change agent who would act in the country’s best interests.
“Even at Georgetown, there are camouflaged conservatives,” Henry said. “There are a lot of them out there, but they’re afraid to express their opinion because they might feel ostracized or be labeled as racist. They haven’t subscribed to all that Trump says. They’re just conservative.”
Henry will graduate from Georgetown in May and is taking 20 credit hours’ worth of courses in his final semester, including a journalism class about reporting on war.
One of Henry’s favorite experiences at Georgetown was an intensive class, “National Security Toolbox,” taught by former U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright.
“She’s as advertised,” he said. “She would walk into a room and everyone just froze.”
Albright’s class featured a seven-hour simulation in which students played roles representing various governmental officials and agencies and dealt with a variety of scenarios, with plenty of curveballs thrown in.
Albright encouraged her students always to speak their minds, he said.
Henry obtained quotes from Albright for the book and also interviewed Jesse Jackson after encountering him in D.C.
Patricia Lindholm of McLean met Henry through a friend and he interviewed her for the section in “Working Together” on gender differences in relationships.
Lindholm said Henry is intelligent and capable and has presented a TED talk on managing depression.
“I was proud of him because he shared something personal,” she said.
Henry was born in the United States to parents of Indian origin, then raised in Sydney, Australia, after his parents went there for sabbatical. He returned to his home country as a teenager and went to McLean High School. After taking a break from school to work, he applied to Georgetown in 2015.
Lexi Von Friedeburg, a nursing major at Georgetown who met Henry at their sophomore dormitory, provided comments for the book. Despite growing up in wealthy Bethesda, Von Friedeburg developed liberal political views from her work with disabled people, and has supported Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton.
Von Friedeburg said she admired how Henry doggedly pursued various viewpoints for his book.
“He is one of the most delightful and charming human beings I’ve ever met,” she said. “I mean, most Australians are. He is extremely intelligent and compassionate about figuring out how society works.”
Henry recently applied to the Yale School of Divinity and will find out March 15 if he’s been accepted. He hopes to pursue a master’s in theological studies.
“My Catholic faith is important to me,” he said. “I’m not a person who tells people to go to church, but it has helped me live a life on the right path, to be disciplined, to give to people. That faith helped me write this book.”
After obtaining his master’s, Henry hopes to bring his values and ethics to the non-profit sector. Some of his proudest moments at Georgetown have been raising money for cancer causes and helping the local homeless population, he said.
“It’s very fulfilling because you realize we’re here on this Earth for a bigger reason than simply to make money,” he said.
Henry’s next book, due out in June, will be about self-development. “Dating Yourself: Finding Self-Love Before True Love” will focus on getting one’s act together before embarking on a long-term relationship.
When not delving into policy matters, Henry enjoys doing yoga and practicing Muay Thai kickboxing, which he said provides exercise, self-defense and confidence.
“I do it in the morning and feel I’ve accomplished something,” he said, then added with a laugh, “I’m not a violent person.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.