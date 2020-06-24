The Vienna Business Association on June 22 awarded its first annual Corporate Social Responsibility Award to Vienna resident Lydia Russo for her “outstanding efforts and exemplary social responsibility demonstrated to the Vienna community during the coronavirus pandemic.”
Founder of the Vienna VA Foodies Facebook group, Russo has raised money and social awareness and encouraged community action for food-insecure families, front-line workers, first-responders and Vienna restaurants, creating a “dynamic and generous community movement in Vienna,” VBA leaders said.
While quarantined at home and unable to focus on her real-estate business, Russo has used her time and platform with Vienna VA Foodies to coordinate tens of thousands of hot meals, grocery deliveries, grocery cards and cash donations to people and organizations in need in the Vienna area.
Russo’s compassion and commitment to service has extended beyond Vienna, VBA leaders said. In June, she recognized a need in Anacostia and sent out a call to action to the Vienna community, which raised $20,000 in just a few days for the D.C.-based non-profit Martha’s Table.
In addition to presenting Russo the VBA Corporate Social Responsibility Award, VBA is giving her company, Lydia Real Estate LLC, an honorary, one-year, sponsor-level membership with the Vienna Business Association.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.