The Vienna Town Council on Dec. 9 honored the memory of late former member Maud Robinson by purchasing her home and renaming Northside Park after her.
The Council voted 7-0 to buy Robinson’s house at 124 Courthouse Road, S.W., for $1,438,500. The amount includes not only the town’s winning bid of $1.37 million at an online auction with the McGuire Group LLC, but also a 5-percent buyer’s fee, said Finance Director Marion Serfass.
“Both of the Robinsons had an outsized impact on the town of Vienna and contributed an enormous amount of their time, energy and heart to creating a more personally connected and livable community,” Mayor Laurie DiRocco said in a statement issued by the town. “Maud Robinson was a champion of parks and conservation. The town felt it appropriate to keep her and [her late husband] Charlie’s property ‘in the family’ and to utilize it for the benefit of the entire community.”
Town officials on Nov. 25 deposited 10 percent of the purchase price, in accordance with the auction’s terms and conditions. Vienna leaders tentatively plan to use the property for parkland, but will consider other options as well.
Maud Robinson died March 11 at age 96. She was a native of Stamford, Conn., and served with the Navy WAVES (Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service) during World War II.
She had served on the Council from 2000 to 2009, appointed initially to serve the unexpired term of Council member M. Jane Seeman. Seeman had been elected mayor following the death of Robinson’s husband, Charles Robinson Jr., Vienna’s mayor from 1976 until his death in January 2000.
The Robinsons’ single-family detached house was built in 1925 and received an addition in 1972. Its multiple sections sprawl across the property, which covers nearly three-quarters of an acre.
Council member Howard Springsteen supported purchasing the house, citing Robinson’s myriad community contributions over her 68 years as a Vienna resident.
“She was such a force in the town,” Springsteen said. “I think it will be a nice tribute.”
Council members on Dec. 9 also unanimously voted to rename 26-acre Northside Park to Northside Park-Maud Robinson Wildlife Preserve. Mayor Laurie DiRocco had initiated the idea with Vienna Parks and Recreation Director Leslie Herman.
Robinson helped craft the ordinance that preserved Northside Park in its natural state, and voted to rezone the site to the Park and Conservation Zone in 2009.
“Council member Robinson noted that the Northside Park is an unusual oasis in the middle of a densely populated, suburban Fairfax County and an absolute jewel within the town of Vienna,” said Herman, who added, “The name and memory of Maud Robinson should be preserved in the town of Vienna for future generations.”
The North East Vienna Citizens Association (NEVCA) at its Nov. 21 meeting unanimously supported the proposal to rename the park in Robinson’s honor, Herman said.
Town officials quoted from NEVCA president Robert McCahill’s testimony to the Vienna Planning Commission in October 2008 regarding the park.
“Mrs. Robinson said that she grew up in the Connecticut countryside and had fields and woods and ponds, etc.,” McCahill said. “And from that experience, [she] said if you expose children to a natural, unstructured environment when they are young, it gives them a respect, an affection, a reverence for land that they do not absorb in front of the computer, television, etc.”
The Town Council expressed support for the park’s renaming.
“Maud Robinson was a titan of Vienna history,” said Council member Pasha Majdi. “Her love for trees impacted the town during her life, and continues to do so today.”
