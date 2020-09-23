The annual Vienna CROP Hunger Walk this year will be offered two ways.
Funds raised through the event will support the Committee for Helping Others and Church World Service, which provide hunger-relief support at the local and international levels, respectively.
The event will kick off on Sunday, Oct. 4 at 2 p.m. at Vienna Court Condos, 133 Park St., N.E. Participants can walk on that day, or do the walk on their own or with others anytime through Oct. 24.
For details and registration, see the Website at www.crophungerwalk.org/viennava.
***
Find full editions of the Sun Gazette, and bonus features, at https://sungazette.news.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.