Continuing the spirit of last year’s 1950s exhibit, Historic Vienna Inc. (HVI) has assembled a similarly nostalgic – and perhaps even quirkier – collection of memorabilia and displays about the tumultuous 1960s.
The exhibit, which opened this week and will have a grand opening March 8 from 2 to 4 p.m., touches not only on national controversies, pop-culture trends, fashions and music, but also on local sports teams and the town’s rapid growth.
The exhibit’s topics strike personal chords with many who lived in Vienna in the 1960s, said Jon Vrana, an HVI board member and chair of its museum/history committee.
“For those of my generation, we too well recall the fallout shelters and drills to hide under the desks, direct effects of the Cold War,” he said.
After passing a gallery of photos and town maps at top of the staircase, those entering the gallery through dangling plastic beads will be greeted by 1960s hits coming from a jukebox-shaped CD player. On the wall directly in front is a collection of record covers from famous albums of that era. A display case also houses dolls of the Beatles performing.
One of the exhibit’s most striking set of artifacts is on loan from the Cold War Museum in Vint Hill, Va. A closet-sized display area shows the dark-visored helmet, flight suit, pressure suits and boots worn by U.S. Air Force pilot Sam Crouse, who flew the famed U-2 spy plane.
The high-flying, formerly secret aircraft made international headlines in May 1960 when Francis Gary Powers, father of the Cold War museum’s similarly named founder, was shot down over the Soviet Union.
(Crouse actually flew the U-2 in the 1970s, but his flying gear was unchanged from the previous decade, Berger said.)
Next come display cases showing technology of the time, including a Geiger counter, slide rules, transistor radios, a 35 mm camera and handheld rotary phones.
On the wall behind is a 1990s commemorative doll set showing Barbie and Ken along with Capt. Kirk and Mr. Spock on the bridge of the USS Enterprise in one of the most famous 1960s television shows, “Star Trek.” Nearby is a poster highlighting 1969’s Apollo 11 moon landing.
The exhibit shows a diverse collection of books from the era, from Betty Friedan’s “The Feminine Mystique” and Eldridge Cleaver’s “Soul on Ice” to a Dennis the Menace comic book and a cookbook by Julia Child.
A poster shows the surprising number of public schools that opened in that decade, including Thoreau Intermediate (1960), Marshall Road Elementary (1961), George C. Marshall High (1962), Stenwood Elementary (1964), Westbriar Elementary (1965), Oakton High and Cunningham Park Elementary (both 1967), Wolftrap Elementary (1968) and Kilmer Intermediate (1969).
Other placards show some of the historic events that took place in Vienna, including 1961 centennial celebrations of the start of the Civil War and the famous train battle in the town, dedication of Vienna Town Hall (1964), the opening of the Vienna Community Center (1966), the last train to rumble through Vienna (1968) and the purchase of the Freeman Store property (1969).
“It was fun to research it, in terms of the roots of where we are today,” said HVI president Anne Stuntz.
Train service was entirely for freight toward the end of its run in Vienna, but it continued because materials had to be ferried for construction of Washington Dulles International Airport, said HVI board member Mike Berger.
The exhibit features displays regarding the Vietnam War and the series of political assassinations that shook the United States and world in the 1960s. There’s a yellowed extra edition of the Muncie (Ind.) Evening Press announcing President Kennedy’s death in Dallas in November 1963 and a New York Times issue showing the president’s flag-draped coffin at the White House.
Photos and display placards tell the story of the civil rights movement, related voting-rights protests, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s famous March on Washington and the school-desegregation battle in Virginia.
“It was a decade where people chose to ignore race and war by choosing to engross themselves in music of the [Rolling] Stones and Jerry Garcia, marijuana, Woodstock, and the hippy movement,” Vrana said.
More whimsical artifacts include children’s books; insignias, baseball bats and a never-worn jacket from local sports teams; and toy cars showing models available in that era.
Vintage clothing from the 1960s anchors one corner. Check out the colorful – and extremely short – miniskirt and a mannequin wearing Berger’s old military field jacket and bell-bottom jeans.
HVI officials still are looking for items to augment the show.
“We always welcome donations or loans of items that fit our current exhibit,” Vrana said. “These can come to us in the form of objects or as stories. If people have unique stories about their experiences in Vienna in the 1960s, we would love to hear them and share them.”
