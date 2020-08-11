The Freeman Store and Museum in Vienna is closed indefinitely because of the pandemic, but when it reopens, visitors to its ground-floor gallery can learn plenty about the women’s suffrage movement and how its victories benefited future generations of women.
“Where Are We Now?” is the fifth and final entry in Historic Vienna Inc. treasurer Leigh Kitcher’s exhibit series, titled “The Road to Women’s Rights.”
Historic Vienna officials plan to keep the exhibit, as well as an upstairs one about Vienna during the 1960s, on display through 2021. But with the approaching Aug. 26 centennial of the 19th Amendment’s ratification of U.S. women’s right to vote, the Sun Gazette will give readers insights from a spring interview with Kitcher about her exhibit.
The show revolves largely around the exploits and achievements of 19th-century feminist Elizabeth Cady Stanton, who in addition to pressing for women’s right to vote also campaigned for their right be educated, own property, control their own money and serve on juries.
Stanton’s ideas “seemed radical to others in the movement at the time,” Kitcher said. “For example, she thought that divorce laws ought to be gender-neutral, that women should be able to get a divorce. She thought women should be able to say no [sexually] to their husbands.”
At the time, women and children were subservient to their husbands, and the wives’ income went to the men, Kitcher said. Until the 1940s, if a woman married a foreign national, she would lose her U.S. citizenship and have to take on that of her husband’s country – and have to reapply for American citizenship if the couple divorced or the husband died, she said.
“Women’s rights encompassed more than just the right to vote,” Kitcher said.
Soon after the 19th Amendment’s ratification, movement leaders began to push for an Equal Rights Amendment, which came close to ratification in 1982, but failed. Feminists today are reviving that effort.
Women have achieved myriad things since attaining the right to vote. Despite those successes, women still are not receiving their full due of consideration, Kitcher said. For example, of the 25 patriotic quotes listed in the redesigned U.S. passport, only one came from a woman, she said.
Kitcher placed numerous QR (Quick Response) codes throughout the exhibit, which visitors can scan to link to PDF files to obtain additional information.
She included charts showing wage differences between the sexes, with women’s average median pay being only 82 percent of men’s as of 2018. Women actually enjoy a 4-percent pay advantage over men in one industry – construction – she said.
Women have seen a surge in the number of female-owned businesses and today earn more college degrees than men, Kitcher said.
“Women are really much more educated than men, so why are we paid less?” she asked.
Several charts show political milestones attained by women as groups and individuals. Other displays pertain to the military, where women now are permitted to perform nearly every task – including serving in the Army’s Green Berets. The newly created U.S. Space Force appears to be friendly not only to women, but families as well, she said.
Another section is devoted to the impact federal Title IX legislation had on women’s sports. She also included a section on body image, saying 91 percent of women are unhappy with theirs. Negative body images put people at risk of negative mental-health conditions, eating disorders, depression and obesity, Kitcher said.
“Unfortunately, only 5 percent of women possess the body type that’s portrayed as ideal,” she said. “The media are working on changing that. I really hope that can change so that people are comfortable with what they are.”
Men do get a tip of the hat in the exhibit. Kitcher included a placard showing skills men bring to child rearing, including encouraging children to take risks, recognize others’ needs, be comfortable with their own bodies, develop self-control, push themselves to achieve more, be independent, compete, learn how to win and lose, listen, follow rules and reach out into the community.
The show is designed to show younger women the sacrifices and struggles their predecessors underwent to earn the freedoms they enjoy now, she said.
“It’s a labor of love,” Kitcher said of the exhibit. “I want to inspire young women to recognize that they can be more than what they think they can be, that the world is available to them to try different things and go out of their comfort zone . . . For older women, I want them to go out and live their lives to the fullest and not be held back by beliefs that they are insufficient in any way.”
To view some of Kitcher’s displays, visit www.historicviennainc.org.
Democrats Establish ‘Disability Caucus’: The Arlington County Democratic Committee has established a “disability caucus,” with a kickoff meeting slated for this week.
The new organization is designed to raise awareness among local Democrats of disability issues, and to promote civic engagement across the community.
The co-chairs of the caucus will be Daniel Davis and Michael Angeloni. The kickoff program is slated for Aug. 14 at 7 p.m. (For information, e-mail dandem75@gmail.com.)
In September, the caucus plans to mark the 30th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act with a program. The date has yet to be set.
(The Americans with Disabilities Act was modeled on the Virginians with Disabilities Act, approved by the General Assembly under patronage of Del. Warren Stambaugh, an Arlington Democrat.)
