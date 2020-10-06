Vienna police sergeant lauded on retirement

The Vienna Police Department on Sept. 22 honored retiring Sgt. Pamela Juelharte for her 20 years of service during a ceremony at the Vienna Community Center
Juelharte started her Vienna police career on Sept. 21, 2000. After graduating from the 38th Session of the Fairfax County Criminal Justice Academy, Vienna police assigned her to the department’s Patrol Division.
The department in 2006 promoted Juelharte to the rank of sergeant, where she gained respect as a leader and mentor, officials said. Vienna police in 2015 assigned Juelharte as the Criminal Investigations Section sergeant and she concluded her career by returning to the Patrol Division, where she has supervised a midnight patrol squad from 2018 through 2020.
She also served as a firearms instructor and a member of the Town of Vienna Honor Guard.
