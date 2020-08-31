The 74th annual Vienna Halloween Parade has fallen victim to an early cancellation based on public-health concerns, but Vienna town officials say they have come up with a way to celebrate the occasion.
A parade of 10 to 15 floats is slated to wend its way through Vienna neighborhoods on Saturday, Oct. 31 from 10 a.m. to noon, and the public will be encouraged to watch (while in costume, if desired).
Town officials have not determined a final route for the mini-parade, but plan to post one closer to the date at www.viennava.gov/halloween.
