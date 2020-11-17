The Town Business Liaison Committee will host a town-wide holiday decorating contest in December, inviting both businesses and residents to participate, in order to bring a little shine to Vienna.
The theme for the contest is “Light up Vienna.” In order to participate, a businesses or resident must be located within the town limits. Decorations must be visible from the street or sidewalk, and can be as simple or as elaborate as desired.
Participants may register at viennava.gov/holiday. The contest will kick off Dec. 1, and all decorations must be completed and photos of the decorations submitted by Dec. 7. The competition ends Dec. 16.
Town residents will determine the business and resident winners via “People’s Choice” awards. Residential applicants will be judged in the following categories: single-family home, townhome, condo, or apartment/patio. First, second and third place awards will be given to businesses.
For those wishing to view the displays, town officials will provide a self-guided tour route at www.viennava.gov/holiday by Dec. 8.
Winners of the “People’s Choice” awards will be announced Dec. 17. Mayor Linda Colbert will offer one hour of her time as a guest employee to assist the winning business during the holiday season, while winning residences will receive gift cards as prizes.
