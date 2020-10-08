The Vienna Town Council recently made the following appointments to advisory bodies:
Holly Aglio and Midge Biles were appointed to the Vienna Public Art Commission. Sharon Baum and Andrew Meren were appointed to the Planning Commission. Julie Kyllo was appointed to the Windover Heights Board of Review.
Keith Aimone, Peter Hartogs and Charlie Strunk were appointed to the Transportation Safety Commission. John O’Keefe was appointed to the Pedestrian Advisory Committee. Craig Burns and Sonali Chandra were appointed to the Conservation and Sustainability Commission.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
