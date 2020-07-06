The Vienna Town Council recently made the following appointments to town boards and commissions.
Jessica Plowgian was appointed to the Planning Commission. William Comerford and Liz DiFrancisco were appointed to the Conservation and Sustainability Commission. Michelle Kang and Myles Temple were appointed to the Public Art Commission. Simeon Moats was appointed to the board of Historic Vienna Inc.
