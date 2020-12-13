The Vienna Town Council recently made the following appointments to town boards and commissions.
Keith Aimone was appointed to the Planning Commission. Joe Lowther was appointed to the Transportation Safety Commission.
Colby Bruno was appointed to the Vienna Public Art Commission. Desiree Di Mauro was appointed to the Conservation and Sustainability Commission.
Gloria Runyon was appointed to the board of Historic Vienna Inc.
