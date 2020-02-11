Vienna Volunteer Fire Dept. lauds excellence

The Vienna Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary on Jan. 24 recognized two volunteers for their outstanding work last year.
Officials bestowed one of the 2019 Volunteer of the Year awards on Lisa Emerson, a fourth-grade teacher at Marshall Road Elementary School in Vienna who joined the department’s auxiliary 11 years ago.
“It is always an honor to be nominated by your peers,” said auxiliary president Joan Dempsey. “Lisa is one of our most active members of the auxiliary, and she is in charge of one of the fund-raisers that we do every February.”
Emerson, the auxiliary’s chaplain, also co-chairs the organization’s fall and spring bazaars with vice president Carol Blevins and participates in all fund-raisers for the auxiliary and the fire department, such as Lunch with Santa, Pancake Breakfast and Taste of Vienna, Dempsey said.
“She’s a rock star,” said Vienna Volunteer Fire Chief John Morrison.
The auxiliary’s fund-raisers help raise money to purchase lifesaving equipment for the community. The organization this year gave the fire department $20,000 to help with its mission of saving lives and property, Dempsey said.
Auxiliary officials presented the other 2019 Volunteer of the Year award to Harold Blevins, who has been an auxiliary member for 13 years and now serves on its board of directors.
“Harold is the energy behind all the events,” Dempsey said. “He shows up, gets the job done, and many times people don’t even notice that he did it. He is at every event for the department and auxiliary.”
