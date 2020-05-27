Volunteer Arlington has announced recipients of its 2020 awards, to be presented “virtually” on July 14.
Award recipients will include:
• Lifetime of Service Award: Hanh Nguyen, AHC Inc.
• Distinguished County Service Award: Bethany Zechur Sutton, Randolph Elementary School PTA.
• Distinguished Corporate Service Award: Arlington Community Federal Credit Union, nominated by Offender Aid and Restoration.
• RSVP Award: Virginia Ball Biafore, CRi.
• Family Volunteer Service Award: Parrish Family, Bridges to Independence.
• Youth Volunteer Service Award: Kristen Alleyne, Washington-Liberty High School.
• Volunteer Arlington Award: Alex Gavin, Bridges to Independence
In addition to these awards, volunteers from any of Volunteer Arlington’s partner organizations who have spent 100 hours or more of their time volunteering in the community over the course of the year ending June 30 will be recognized, as well.
The recognition program will be held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Registration is not required but is requested to provide last-minute alerts and notifications.
Volunteer Arlington is a collaborative initiative of the Leadership Center for Excellence and the Arlington County government. For information, see the Website at https://volunteer.leadercenter.org.
