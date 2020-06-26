Volunteer Fairfax has announced recipients of its annual Volunteer Service Awards in 15 different categories, based on more than 160 nominations.
“Those celebrated . . . assist our local-government agencies and non-profits by providing enrichment and educational opportunities for the community, supporting environmental stewardship and providing aid to the most vulnerable among us,” said Steve Mutty, CEO of Volunteer Fairfax. “They represent the best in each of us.”
Award recipients for 2020, and the categories for which they were selected, include:
• Will French, Adult Volunteer 250 Hours and Over.
• Sabre Poimboeuf, Adult Volunteer 250 Hours and Under.
• Washington Community Church, Adult Volunteer Group.
• Keller Williams MetroCenter, Corporate Volunteer Program.
• Alan Rems, County Volunteer.
• Chris and Jeanne Mussig, Family Volunteer.
• Gerry Strider, Lifetime Achievement.
• Jacob Fischer, Rising Star.
• Michael McLaughlin, RSVP Northern Virginia.
• Elizabeth Belmonte, Senior Volunteer.
• Capital Caring Health, Volunteer Program.
• Kwajo Frimpong, Youth Volunteer.
• Homework Helpers, Youth Volunteer Group.
For information on each of the recipients, see the Website at https://www.volunteerfairfax.org/2020-vsa-winners/.
