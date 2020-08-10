Among the new members of the Class of 2020 of the Cherrydale Volunteer Fire Department is an individual who has had a desire to become a firefighter since age 2 when she sat in the driver’s seat of a fire engine at a station in Atlanta (where her uncle served) and proclaimed, “I’m going to be a firefighter like you.”
But for Breana George, the road to completion of her dream took her on some unexpected detours along the way.
George’s uncle, Cedric Toney, died of cancer the summer after she graduated from high school. A few years later, when she was 21, George decided it was time to fulfill her promise and work toward certification.
But after four surgeries resulting from knee injuries on the sports field had put a damper on her mobility, her weight proved a barrier. But after living in Hawaii and getting married, she began a weight-loss journey.
And then came pregnancy – with triplets – that brought on hyperemesis gravidarum (an extreme form of morning sickness). During her pregnancy, George experienced the loss of one of the boys. The other two children, a boy and a girl, survived, but her daughter required extensive treatment in a neonatal intensive-care unit in her earliest weeks and months of life.
It was the experience of the care she and her daughter received while being rushed to Children’s Hospital in an ambulance that reignited George’s desire to serve others.
At that point, George discovered Cherrydale Volunteer Fire House 103. She attended an informational meeting for recruits, and was encouraged by Chief Christopher Jones to join the training program even though she works a full-time job, has two toddlers and a husband in the military.
Like many recruits, there were times when George felt she wouldn’t finish the training. But her motto always has been “be the change you want to see,” and when the recent class of new volunteer firefighters was welcomed into the ranks, she was among them.
Long before the Arlington County government established a paid fire-fighting force in the 1940s, volunteer departments had answered the call of duty for residents. The Cherrydale Volunteer Fire Department, organized by 12 residents in 1898, is the oldest existing fire department in Arlington County, and occupies its historic fire station, which last year turned 100 years old.
For years, volunteers and paid firefighters cohabitated in the station, but about 10 years ago, the county government opened its new Fire Station 3, and volunteers became the sole occupant of the historic fire house.
