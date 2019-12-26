R.S.V.P. Northern Virginia will host a volunteer orientation – “Realizing the Dream: Volunteering in the Spirit of Martin Luther King Jr.” – on Monday, Jan. 20 at 10 a.m. at Washington-Liberty High School.
Attendees will have a chance to learn about volunteer opportunities through R.S.V.P., a collaborative effort of Volunteer Arlington, Volunteer Fairfax and Volunteer Alexandria.
“The art of successful volunteering in retirement is finding an experience that is fun, social, convenient and meaningful,” said Brandi Morris, the program manager. “R.S.V.P. specializes in personally helping folks find their niche, so they can fully utilize their interests and talents in retirement.”
To register for the Jan. 20 event, call (703) 403-5360 or e-mail swhite@volunteerfairfax.org. For information on volunteer opportunities, see the Website at www.rsvpnova.org.
