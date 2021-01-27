Weichert details successful holiday toy drive

[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Weichert family of companies brought in more than 8,000 new holiday toys, along with $21,000 in cash and gift cards, during its 42nd annual toy drive held across the real-estate firm’s offices.
Food, clothing, books, blankets, baby supplies and other items also were collected and distributed to those in need.
The firm “is proud of our commitment to help better the lives of those in need within the communities in which we live and work,” said founder Jim Weichert. “It was so important that we do our best to continue the tradition of our annual toy drive. With the support of everyone who donated a gift, we were able to bring incredible joy to many children and their families during the holiday season.”
The new, unwrapped toys and other contributions were collected at Weichert sales offices in New Jersey, New York, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Maryland and the District of Columbia, as well as the company’s corporate office in Morris Plains, N.J.
