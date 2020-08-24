With its 2020 competition a victim of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Northern Virginia Swimming League is now looking toward 2021, and teams should expect that seedings in the 17 divisions could remain largely unchanged from the canceled season that never was.
During normal off-seasons, many teams are re-seeded and moved up or down from division to division in the outdoors NVSL based on a team’s total number of swimmers, records, how many swimmers are at the top or bottom of age groups, and which summer swimmers might have moved into or from communities.
“There might be some seeding changes, but overall the seedings could be very similar to 2020 because there was no season,” NVSL Division 1 coordinator Linda Klopfenstein said. “Team representatives will have to pass along that information about team changes, then decisions about seedings will be made.”
The venue for the 103-team league’s season-ending individual all-star competition is usually arranged on a two-year agreement. That means Springboard in Springfield would host again in 2021, as it did last summer.
Hamlet Swim Club in McLean was set to host the league-wide relay races this summer, so the pool will now host the event the next two years.
Divisional championships will be hosted by local teams Tuckahoe in Division 1 and Cardinal Hill in Division 4, assuming those teams remain in those divisions.
Klopfenstein, who has been the Division 1 coordinator for 25 years, said one big offseason decision that has to be made is regarding the senior swimmers who graduated from the league in 2020. Will an exception be made to allow them to return to compete in 2021?
“Maybe we could set up a special 19-and-over age group where those swimmers could compete against each other, but not score team points or be able to set any records,” Klopfenstein said.
The league also has concerns the economics from the pandemic could force some teams to drop out of the league. In contrast, there are no new teams on the horizon to join the NVSL.
“We are hopeful for next summer and looking forward to that time, because this year has been so crazy,” said Klopfenstein, who usually attends three meets every morning of competition, and before this season had missed only three Saturday morning NVSL meets overall (all to attend funerals) since her involvement began in the league in 1972.
The league’s annual individual scholarships given to senior swimmers were awarded this summer. New awardees will be chosen in 2021.
