For those having thrown up their hands in exasperation, wondering if self-proclaimed world-class Arlington will ever get its act together and its libraries reopened, there are some options to consider while waiting out the lockdown.
Three major jurisdictions that touch the county, physically-speaking, have had library branches back up and running, and are welcoming Arlington residents.
Fairfax County, the city of Alexandria and the District of Columbia are among regional localities that allow Arlingtonians to obtain library cards to partake of their services, including visiting branches that have been open since summer even while Arlington has kept its branches locked tight.
It is not, unfortunately, as simple as using an Arlington library card to take out materials. County residents need to apply for library cards at each jurisdiction; they are free.
Information on obtaining them:
• Fairfax County: https://bit.ly/3l93AVX.
• Alexandria: https://bit.ly/2KIOBpz.
• District of Columbia: https://bit.ly/2V2C3LA. (Among its facilities, the District of Columbia earlier this autumn reopened its flagship Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Library following a $211 million renovation.)
As with all things pandemic-related, the situation in various jurisdictions is subject to change as health conditions (or the whims of elected officials) change.
Fairfax was the first jurisdiction in the immediate area to reopen its branches following the COVID scare, doing so in early summer. Alexandria and the District of Columbia followed. Each jurisdiction has imposed limited hours, public-health restrictions and some other changes to standard operating procedures, which vary by locality and, in some cases, by individual library.
But all are ahead of the curve of Arlington, whose leaders have steadfastly refused to reopen Central Library or any branches for public use. Currently, those with Arlington library cards can request materials online, then pick them up during limited hours at Central Library, but are not allowed to linger.
County library officials say they hope – but do not promise – to have the Shirlington and Westover branch libraries open for limited services, perhaps in January, but Central Library and other branches are likely to remain off-limits. Library officials blame a combination of budget cuts and the public-health situation as the reason for lagging behind much of the rest of the region in restoring library services.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
