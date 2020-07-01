Loudoun County Board of Supervisors Chair Phyllis Randall has endorsed Sen. Jennifer McClellan’s campaign for governor of Virginia in 2021.
In 2015, Randall became the first Black to be elected chair of a county board in Virginia history. Loudoun is the fourth-largest locality in Virginia.
“This is one of the easiest endorsements I’ve ever made,” Randall said in a news released provided by the McClellan campaign. “I’ve known Jenn since 2005, and I know that she will always fight for the right causes. Jenn and I are both mothers who care deeply about justice and education and want the best for our kids and for all children across Virginia.
Randall has spent her career working as a mental health therapist with juvenile and adult offenders and in incarcerated settings. She also served as chair of the Virginia Fair Housing Board under governors Tim Kaine and Bob McDonnell and as chair of the State Board of Corrections under Gov. Terry McAuliffe.
McClellan has previously announced 15 endorsements from Virginia leaders, including three other Northern Virginia elected leaders: Sen. Jennifer Boysko (D-Fairfax), Alexandria Mayor Justin Wilson, and Arlington County Board Member Katie Cristol.
The only other declared Democratic candidate for governor is Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy, D-2nd. The Democratic nominee will be chosen in a primary next summer. Under Virginia's constitution, Gov. Ralph Northam cannot seek a second term.
