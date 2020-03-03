Wolf Trap has announced five additional shows planned this summer at the Filene Center.

Grammy-winning international superstar Pitbull, will perform on Sunday, August 30 at 8 PM. Pitbull is a globally successful musician, performer, business entrepreneur, fashion icon, and actor whose career sales have exceeded 5 million albums and over 60 million singles worldwide. Also known as Mr. Worldwide and Mr. 305, Pitbull’s massive hit singles include “Timber,” “Time of Our Lives,” “Give Me Everything,” and “I Know You Want Me (Calle Ocho).”

Elvis Costello & The Imposters will perform on Wednesday, June 10. For over 40 years, this Rock and Roll Hall of Famer has flipped genres like rock, punk, and new wave on their heads becoming both a “Liverpool legend” (The Washington Post) and an enduring American favorite.

Fantasia, appearing on Sunday, July 26, was the first artist in the history of the Billboard Hot 100 chart to debut at No. 1 with her first hit single, “I Believe.” Grammy-winning R&B superstar, actress, and author Fantasia broke on to the scene in 2004 as the season three winner of Fox’s American Idol. Her other chart-toppers include “When I See U,” “Free Yourself,” and “Without Me.”

Greensky Bluegrass and The Wood Brothers come to the Filene Center on Thursday, July 30. The members of Greensky Bluegrass have created their own version of bluegrass music, mixing the acoustic stomp of a stringband with the rule-breaking spirit of rock ’n’ roll. “The members are virtuosos in the genre. Live shows are often transcendent musical experiences. When the band takes off, it can rock like a countrified hurricane” (NPR).

Saturday, August 8 brings Grace Potter and The Marcus King Band to Wolf Trap. Described as “one of the greatest living voices in rock today” (Spin), Grace Potter returns to Wolf Trap in support of her emotionally revealing second solo album, Daylight (2019). Taking audiences on a mystical ride, Potter will perform a mix of solo favorites and Nocturnals hits like “Empty Heart,” “Love is Love,” “Stars,” and “Paris (Ooh La la).”

Tickets may be purchased:

Online at wolftrap.org

By phone at 877.WOLFTRAP

In-person at the Filene Center Box Office, 1551 Trap Road, Vienna, VA