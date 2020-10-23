The Prince William County Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing and endangered 80-year-old man.
Arthur Coller Newman was last seen Thursday at approximately 11:30 a.m. in the Dumfries area.
He was driving a 2009 red Chevrolet Silverado with Virginia license plates: XNT-8364. He is believed to be missing under voluntary circumstances and may be in need of assistance which qualifies him as being endangered.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of this person is asked to contact Prince William County police at 703-792-6500 or your local police department.
Arthur Coller Newman is described as a black male, 80 years of age, 5’8”, 140lbs with brown eyes and bald
No current clothing description is available at this time
