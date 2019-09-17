A coalition of organizations will look at the history of housing discrimination in Arlington in an upcoming forum.
“The Color of Housing: The History of Racism in Housing in Arlington” will be held on Saturday, Sept. 28 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Wakefield High School. The event is sponsored by the League of Women Voters in Arlington in partnership with Challenging Racism, the Arlington NAACP, the Alliance for Housing Solutions and Virginia Humanities.
The workshop aims to explore the Federal Housing Administration’s mid-20th-century use of “redlining” to prevent loans to minority groups.
“Using local maps and stories, Challenging Racism will show how these practices affected Arlington by locking in segregated housing and influencing housing patterns today,” organizers said. “Attendees will have opportunities for questions, discussion and reflection. Resources for follow-up reading and discussion will be provided.”
The event is free; registration is required. For information, see the Website at www.lwv-arlington.org.
