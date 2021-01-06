As has been tradition for, well, forever, Arlington County Board members on Jan. 4 voted against having a member of the public serve as a tiebreaker.
State law allows local governments to appoint someone to serve that function, requiring the localities to decide at the start of each year. Arlington always has declined to exercise the option.
With a five-member board whose membership is all of one party, tie votes would be infrequent. County officials say they are virtually certain none occurred in 2020, even though for several months the board only had four members owing to the death of Erik Gutshall.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
