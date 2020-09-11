Expect a good deal of contention, but no particularly surprising ending, as Arlington County Board members on Saturday discuss and, potentially, adopt an ordinance banning guns on most county-government property.
The measure under consideration, similar to ones already enacted in Alexandria and Falls Church, uses new powers granted localities in the 2020 General Assembly session to restrict firearm possession in government buildings and other facilities, such as parks. Prior to July 1, Virginia localities had been prohibited by the state government from enacting such rules.
A July public hearing – merely to place the matter on the September County Board agenda – drew a large number of speakers, mostly opposed to the measure.
But those who know how to read the tea leaves of Arlington governance knew how this was going to play out.
“I’ve lived in Arlington long enough to know that this train has left the station,” county resident Jared Hendler said at the July 22 County Board meeting.
While speakers largely were against the measure, County Board members seemed highly supportive, although a number said the draft proposal from staff needed some refinement before adoption.
“I have a whole host of questions I would like to work on between now and September,” said County Board member Matt de Ferranti, the lone attorney on the five-member panel, said at the July meeting.
Under the proposal, anyone found guilty of violating the ordinance would be subject to a misdemeanor that carries up to a year in jail, a $2,500 fine or both.
Like the July meeting, the Sept. 12 public hearing will be held “virtually” – no in-person testimony will be taken. For details, see the Website at https://countyboard.arlingtonva.us.
While Arlington and other liberal-leaning localities across Virginia are looking at enacting new regulations based on the powers given to them by the new Democratic majority in the General Assembly, several local governments in more Republican-leaning communities of the commonwealth have approved measures affirming the right of the public to carry weapons on government property within their jurisdictions.
The Sept. 12 meeting is the first regular meeting of the County Board since July. Also on the agenda (slated for the Sept. 15 carryover meeting) is ratification of an earlier emergency proposal threatening those in the Clarendon area with fines of up to $100 if they congregate too closely for the County Board’s liking.
The map attached to the agenda item on the County Board's Web site shows that not only linear parks and trails will be no-firearms zones but so will many streets where weekend events of all kinds are held. It won't stop with firearms, other things can be effectively banned from the County (as someone pointed out in another news blog) e.g., by replacing "firearms" with "single use plastic water bottles" in a subsequent ordinance.
