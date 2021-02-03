[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Arlington Chamber of Commerce has taken over the annual post-session legislative breakfast with General Assembly members representing Arlington, and this year will hold the event March 18 at 8 a.m. in an online format.
The event previously had been conducted by Leadership Center for Excellence.
Expected to participate are state Sens. Janet Howell, Barbara Favola and Adam Ebbin and Dels. Rip Sullivan, Patrick Hope, Alfonso Lopez and Mark Levine. Following remarks by legislators, there will be a question-and-answer period.
The cost is $35 for Chamber members, $50 for others. The grand sponsor is Nestle.
For information and registration, call (703) 525-2400 or see the Website at www.arlingtonchamber.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.