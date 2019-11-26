The Arlington Committee of 100 will host a program on a proposed state constitutional amendment to reduce the impact of partisanship on redistricting at its monthly meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 11 at Marymount University.
General Assembly members earlier this year passed a constitutional amendment on the subject, but with Democrats having won majorities in both houses of the legislature, advocates are now fearful legislators in the 2020 session will not send the measure to the public for a vote.
The panel’s participants will include Brian Cannon, executive director of OneVirginia 2021, which advocates for nonpartisan redistricting, and Del. Mark Levine (D-45th), who has expressed concerns about the measure.
The event begins with a meet-and-greet at 7 p.m., with optional dinner at 7:30 p.m. and the program at 8 p.m. There is no charge to attend the meeting; to purchase dinner, reservations must be made no later than Sunday, Dec. 8.
For information, see the Website at www.arlingtoncommitteeof100.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.