The Arlington County Democratic Committee has formally created a standalone inclusion-and-equity committee, and has tapped Corey Barton as its first chair.
The decision “goes to show the commitment Arlington Democrats have to inclusion,” party chair Jill Caiazzo said after the March 2 vote.
(Caiazzo said the measure garnered 95-percent approval among those voting.) The Democratic committee previously had set up an inclusion committee as an ad-hoc body, but the new committee has more permanence. While Barton was an appointee, future chairs will be elected.
In addition, Arlington County Democratic Committee members voted to add members of various committees representing an array of ethnic, racial and other interests to the overall steering committee, which sets policy for the local party.
