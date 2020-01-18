As it ramps ups efforts for a busy election season, the Arlington County Democratic Committee has its leadership team for 2020-21 in place.
Jill Caiazzo was re-elected without opposition to a second two-year stint as party chair, with Maggie Davis as deputy chair.
Also elected to leadership slots – most, but not all, in uncontested races – were Kassi Yukevich, communications director; Elizabeth Morgan, finance chair; Jim Phillip, outreach and visibility chair; Cragg Hines, parliamentarian; Carol Fontein, precinct-operations chair; Rebecca Theim, press and public-relations chair; Eric Feigl-Ding, secretary; Inta Malis, treasurer; Nancy Pilchen, volunteer coordinator; Marsha Johnson, voter-support chair; and Jacki Wilson, sergeant-at-arms.
In addition, the party rank-and-file have ratified the selection of 86 precinct captains. Additional slots will be filled throughout the year.
Democrats to Host Open House for Volunteers: In an effort to gin up excitement in the nuts and bolts of politicking, the Arlington County Democratic Committee will host an open house for volunteers on Monday, Jan. 27 at 7 p.m. at the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association, 4301 Wilson Blvd.
The event will feature an opportunity to learn about a host of volunteer roles in what county Democratic chair Jill Caiazzo calls “the most important election year of our lives.”
