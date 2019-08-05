The Arlington County Democratic Committee has launched sales of its “Gold Card,” which provides access to four upcoming events leading up to Election Day.
Cardholders will have access to the Labor Day Chili Cookoff (Sept. 2); Arlington County Senior Democrat celebration (Sept. 22); Arlington Young Democrats’ Oktoberfest (Oct. 5); and the party’s Golden Gala (Oct. 19).
Gold Card passes are $225, or $125 for young Democrats; prices will rise after Aug. 25. (Tickets to events also can be purchased individually.)
For information, see the Website at www.arlingtondemocrats.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.