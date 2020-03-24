The Arlington County Democratic Committee has nixed all its April public events, including the planned Blue Victory Dinner, in response to public-health concerns.
Party officials said those who purchased tickets to the dinner have been offered a refund or the opportunity for a “unique digital experience” in return for allowing the committee to keep the ticket revenue.
In place of the party’s regular monthly meeting – previously scheduled for April 1 – the Democrats will hold an online meeting at 7 p.m. that night.
“We will continue to look for ways to connect the Arlington community through online activities” for the duration of the health crisis, party chair Jill Caiazzo said.
For details, see the Website at www.arlingtondemocrats.org.
