A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step. And a trip to the Democratic National Committee starts at the hyperlocal level.
To that end, the Arlington County Democratic Committee has announced plans for a caucus on April 18 to select delegates and alternates to the 8th Congressional District Convention, getting the ball rolling on the delegate-selection process for this summer’s national convention in Milwaukee, where a Democratic presidential nominee will be crowned.
“You have to participate in your local-level process to become a national delegate,” Arlington Democratic chair Jill Caiazzo said in an effort to whip up excitement for the process.
Arlington Democrats are entitled to 75 delegates and 19 alternates at the district convention. “Usually, [the local caucus] gets canceled because not enough people sign up,” Caiazzo said. That saves the local party the time and expense of setting it up.
(Caiazzo then asked for a vote on setting up the process with the pithy line: “All those in favor of this caucus I hope we don’t hold?” It was unanimous.)
Full details of the caucus will be released after the March 3 Democratic presidential primary, when it is known how Virginia’s delegate total will be divided up among the candidates.
