The Arlington County Democratic Committee on Jan. 6 adopted a resolution in honor of Charlene Bickford’s two-plus-decade tenure on the Arlington Electoral Board.
Bickford provided “really distinguished service protecting our elections,” said Democratic chair Jill Caiazzo at the Democratic Committee’s monthly meeting.
Caiazzo termed Bickford “a tireless volunteer” and “a true inspiration.”
Bickford, a former president of the Arlington County Democratic Committee, has been succeeded on the Electoral Board by Democrat Kim Phillip. The three-member panel also includes Democrat Matthew Weinstein and Republican Scott McGeary.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.