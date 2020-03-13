The Arlington County Democratic Committee has nixed all its public schedule for March, but still aims to hold two major events in early April.
The committee anticipates holding its April 1 monthly meeting, which is slated to include a debate between County Board candidates Libby Garvey and Chanda Choun. It also anticipates holding its Blue Victory Dinner, the party’s largest annual fund-raiser, as scheduled on April 4.
“However, we are closely and continuously monitoring the situation, and will provide further updates,” party chair Jill Caiazzo said in an e-mail to party members.
Among the March events that have been scrapped was a forum on the county government’s community energy plan, which Democrats aim to reschedule.
Updated information on meetings and other events will be posted at www.arlingtondemocrats.org.
