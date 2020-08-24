The Arlington County Democratic Committee is seeking recipes from its rank-and-file, with winning entries to be compiled into a commemorative cookbook.
In addition, the party is seeking entries for a front-cover design (with the theme “Virginia’s Workers”) as well as, for youth under age 18, a design for the back cover.
The deadline for all submissions is Sept. 3. A panel of esteemed judges will decide on the winners, which will be announced at the party’s Sept. 7 “virtual” Labor Day celebration.
For information, see the Website at www.arlingtondemocrats.org.
