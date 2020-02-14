Nominations will be open through March 14 in the Arlington County Democratic Committee’s annual awards program.
Nominees are being accepted in seven categories: Mary Marshall Outstanding Democrat; Jean Marshall Crawford Award (for outstanding female activist); Herselle Milliken Precinct Captain of the Year; Campaigner of the Year; Newcomer of the Year; Young Democrat of the Year; and Unsung Hero.
Nominations can be made through the party’s Website at www.arlingtondemocrats.org. Awards will be presented at the April 4 “Blue Victory Dinner,” to be held at the Westin Arlington Gateway Hotel.
