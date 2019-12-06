The Arlington County Democratic Committee has detailed its monthly meeting schedule for the first three quarters of 2020, with meetings to be held at the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association (NRECA) in Ballston and Drew Elementary School in Green Valley.
Meetings are slated for Wednesdays at 7 p.m., and will be held on Jan. 8 (NRECA), Feb. 5 (Drew), March 4 (Drew), April 1 (Drew), May 6 (Drew), June 3 (NRECA), July 1 (Drew), Aug. 5 (NRECA) and Sept. 2 (NRECA).
For more information, see the Website at www.arlingtondemocrats.org.
