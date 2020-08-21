The Arlington County Democratic Committee will tackle five county-government bond referendums and the second of two state constitutional amendments at its next meeting, to be held “virtually” on Wednesday, Sept. 2 beginning at 7 p.m.
As part of the meeting, Democrats will discuss and vote on whether to support the five bond referendums on the Nov. 3 ballot:
• A referendum totaling $52.65 million for county schools.
• A referendum totaling $50.84 million for stormwater projects.
• A referendum totaling $29.94 million for transportation and Metro.
• A referendum totaling $7.485 million for community infrastructure.
• A referendum totaling $3.63 million for parks and recreation.
A vote by Democrats to support the referendums is almost assured, as is a vote in support of them by the electorate. Arlington voters have not turned down a local bond referendum in more than 40 years; most pass with between 60 percent and 80 percent of the vote.
Also to be discussed and, potentially, voted on, is a state constitutional amendment providing car-tax relief to those with 100-percent disabilities that were a result of military-related injuries.
In early August, the party took up the other constitutional amendment on the Nov. 3 ballot, voting by a 3-to-1 margin to oppose the call for a redistricting commission to set legislative boundaries.
For details on the meeting, see the Website at www.arlingtondemocrats.org.
(1) comment
Go to the County's Web site and check out how much is going to repurpose the County's streets and sidewalks for recreation.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.