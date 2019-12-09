If the March 3 Democratic presidential primary is just too far away on the calendar, local Democrats can get involved in an election a little closer on the horizon.
The 8th Congressional District Democratic Committee has a vacancy in a slot designated for an Arlington male, and will hold an election to fill it in early February.
(“Ladies, you’re going to have to sit this one out – but you can vote,” Arlington Democratic chair Jill Caiazzo said.)
Two Democratic activists – Cragg Hines and Matt Royer – have announced plans to seek the post:
• “Cragg knows the players, the policy and the potential that a strong congressional-district committee in Northern Virginia can have for Democrats in elections from the schoolhouse to the White House,” his campaign noted.
• “It’s time to move our district further – we must build a bench of new Democrats here in Virginia if we want to continue to be successful,” the Royer team said.
Voting for the post is likely to be held at the Feb. 5 Arlington County Democratic Committee meeting, with rules fleshed out in January. It is likely that any registered Arlington voter will be eligible to participate, if they agree to sign a pledge supporting Democratic candidates in upcoming elections.
