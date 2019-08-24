The Arlington County Democratic Committee will host a reception to salute its new office on Tuesday, Sept. 10 beginning at 7 p.m.
The Democrats have moved from Jefferson Davis Highway to an office at 1235 South Clark St., Suite 207.
The celebration will laud the volunteerism of Democratic activist Pam Henriksen.
“Pam has been a proud Democrat for more than 90 years, and it seems like she has spent most of them serving as the backbone of the Arlington Dems’ office operations!” party chair Jill Caiazzo said. “Help us to fete Pam in style as she retires from her Democratic service.”
There is no charge to attend the event; donations will be accepted to help equip the office.
For information, see the Website at www.arlingtondemocrats.org.
