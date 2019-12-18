Arlington County Board members on Dec. 17 paid tribute to Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Sharon Bulova, who is retiring.
Bulova “has been an exceptional public-service role model,” Arlington board chairman Christian Dorsey said in remarks honoring Bulova, who was elected to a district seat on the Board of Supervisors in 1987 and first was elected chairman in a 2009 special election.
The resolution passed by the Arlington board said that, under her leadership, Fairfax County had been “a collaborative leader among neighboring jurisdictions,” and noted that Bulova had “a knack for channeling community anger into constructive action.”
The resolution also praised her work supporting expansion of the Metro system.
The Arlington board’s vice chairman, Libby Garvey, noted that while there may be dysfunction at other levels of government, governments closest to the public have to be pragmatic problem-solvers.
“Local government is where we get things done,” Garvey said.
