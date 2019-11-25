It was a year of challenges for the Arlington County Republican Committee, but the political party used its annual volunteer-recognition dinner on Nov. 20 to support those in the rank-and-file giving 110 percent.
“The Arlington GOP is engaged in an unprecedented and aggressive effort to grow our ranks and develop a strong foundation of volunteers,” party chairman Andrew Loposser said at the event. “These awards highlight just a few of the outstanding volunteers we have in our ranks.”
Award recipients were:
• Receiving the Delyannis-Finta Award for Distinguished Community Involvement was Matthew Hurtt, who has been active in local political affairs since he moved to the county in 2009. He has been a spokesman for the local GOP for two years and has “forged relationships with Democratic policymakers and activists and given the Arlington GOP a seat at the table for many important policy conversations,” party officials said.
• Garnering the Hilda Griffith Award for Outstanding Volunteer Service was Genevieve Malandra, a recent transplant from Philadelphia who “hit the ground running,” Arlington GOP officials said. She has been active both with the committee and the Arlington Republican Women’s Club, and has volunteered at a number of outreach events.
• Earning the Alice Sayre Commonwealth Club Award, for distinguished support of the Arlington County Republican Committee and its candidates, was Lola Owens, a longtime activist who has supported Republican candidates in Arlington and been a part of Republican women’s clubs in the area for decades.
“I am proud of the work we’re doing and the impact we’re having in Arlington and across Virginia,” Loposser said.
