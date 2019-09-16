Helen Blackwell, one half of a power couple in local, state and national Republican politics and an Arlington resident for nearly 50 years, died Sept. 8.
Blackwell was “a magnificent lioness in the conservative movement” who also was deeply committed to her family and faith, said Michael Giere, writing on the conservative opinion site The Bull Elephant.
Born Helen Reddy, she was married to conservative activist Morton Blackwell for 47 years, and carved out her own niche in political circles.
Helen Blackwell chaired the Arlington County Republican Committee three times, and late in life was known for her sometimes fiery invocations at committee meetings. She also served as the GOP’s precinct captain for Lyon Village for more than 40 years.
Blackwell held political posts at the state and national levels, and was a delegate to national conventions. For five years (from 1999 to 2004), she served on the board of visitors of James Madison University.
Helen and Morton Blackwell moved to Arlington in 1972; the county also is home to the Leadership Institute, a training ground for conservative activists led by Mr. Blackwell. The Blackwells are parents of two sons and have two grandsons.
Interment was at Columbia Gardens Cemetery.
Although illness precluded her active involvement in local politics in recent years, a spokesman for the Arlington County Republican Committee said her impact would be felt well into the future.
“The Arlington GOP will honor Helen Blackwell’s memory by continuing to take our conservative message to voters across Arlington,” said Matthew Hurtt, communications director for the organization.
