Having been relegated to online meetings since spring, the Arlington County Republican Committee is planning to return to in-person gatherings.
Party chairman Andrew Loposser said the monthly Republican Committee meeting will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 26 at 7 p.m. at Summers Restaurant, located in the Courthouse area.
“We will observe social distancing and follow guidelines set forth by the Virginia Department of Health,” Loposser said in an e-mail to party members.
The Arlington GOP will be the first political party in the county to revert to in-person meetings; both the Arlington County Democratic Committee and Arlington Greens continue to use “virtual” platforms.
“Thanks for sticking with us during these uncertain times,” Loposser said in the email to the GOP rank-and-file. “While your presence at local committee meetings is very important, your health is also important to us. Please take appropriate precautions, should you decide to attend the meeting. I’m looking forward to seeing you.”
For information, see the Website at www.arlingtongop.org.
