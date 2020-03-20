Owing to the ongoing COVID-19 situation, the Arlington County Republican Committee has scrapped its planned March 25 mass meeting and monthly meeting.
The decision will not impact the election of a county GOP chairman for the coming year, as incumbent Andrew Loposser was the only candidate to file for that post, “and it is highly unlikely we will exceed the number of Arlington GOP members allotted under the Plan of the Republican Party of Virginia,” something that would have triggered an election, Loposser said in a an e-mail to members.
“Weighing those considerations – and in the interest of the health and safety of our members – we will not meet,” Loposser said.
Those wishing to begin or continue their Arlington County Republican Committee membership can fill out materials online or print them out and mail them in. The Website is www.arlingtongop.org.
