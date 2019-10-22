The head of the Arlington County Republican Committee says next year, there’ll be no fooling around on candidate recruitment. The party is serious this time about finding and fielding candidates
But with the presidential election establishing strong headwinds for local Republicans in 2020, the effort may be more focused on giving first-time candidates a chance to get to know the electorate rather than having a reasonable shot at victory.
In a note to the GOP rank-and-file, county Republican leader Andrew Loposser promised that the party would have a full slate of candidates next time.
“Our goal is to field serious, credible candidates for every position on the ballot in 2020 and 2021,” the party said in a follow-up e-mail, promising to provide “top-of-the-line candidate training” as well as help with “literature, your Website and basic campaign needs should you decide to run.”
If that sounds like the Arlington GOP mantra leading into every new campaign year, it has been. Former party chairman Jim Presswood in late 2018 made a point of stressing candidate recruitment, but there is only one Republican on the ballot in Arlington this November: Arthur Purves, who is running against state Sen. Janet Howell in the 32nd District.
All other positions on the 2019 ballot see Democrats either unopposed or facing token opposition.
(The county Republican leadership is recommending that voters either leave their ballots blank or write in names for races other than the 32nd Senate campaign. “Your non-vote is an expression of disagreement with the incumbent,” the party said.)
The challenge for the GOP in 2020 will be the expected huge turnout for the presidential election, which draws enormous numbers of occasional voters (mostly Democrats) who are uninterested in local governance and tend to vote a straight ticket.
In 2016, for instance, Donald Trump received only 17 percent of the vote in Arlington – lower than past Republican presidential candidates – and probably is unlikely to score much better with the Arlington electorate in 2020. As a result, Republicans at the local level in Arlington may have a tough chance of gaining traction.
The situation will be only slightly better in 2021, which for most of the country will be an off-year election but in Virginia will feature the race for governor.
